African Peace and Security Council proposes three-point plan to halt Libya’s conflict

The African Union’s Peace and Security Council, which was held before the start of the 33rd African Union Summit in Addis Ababa, proposed three tangible steps to reach a ceasefire in Libya.

Attended by 15 presidents of members states, the council proposed sending African military monitoring mission for ceasefire consolidation then opening contact channels with Libyan parties, adding that this should be preceded by assessment done by the African Union and United Nations.

The council said the second step is forming a contact team for the African Union’s High Ranking Committee on Libya to tackle developments, while the third step is urging the Security Council to implement the sanctions pertaining to arms embargo violations.

The council member states called for allowing Africa to have a more active role in resolving Libya’s crisis, urging for an end to external intervention and criticizing the sidelining of Africa’s role in solution efforts in Libya.

Meanwhile, the UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres told reports in Addis Ababa that the chaos in Libya is getting worse and criticized the direct involvement of some countries in fueling violence in Libya by arming the forces fighting the UN-backed Government of National Accord.

Guterres said the political solution is the only way out of the crisis in Libya, saying the UN is ready to receive representatives from the African Union at its headquarters and to allow them to take part in all internal work, especially the procedures outlined in Berlin conference.