Libya’s Misurata declares full mobilization to repel Haftar’s offensive on Tripoli

Libya’s city of Misurata, northwest of capital Tripoli, has declared its support to battle the “decisive war” against Khalifa Haftar’s forces, vowing to deploy all of its armed brigades to defeat the attacking forces of Haftar, whom it said is backed by Russia, Egypt, UAE, and France.

“Misurata has declared mobilization against Haftar and puts all its resources at the state’s disposal,” said a written statement by Misrata City Council, released by the media operations office of the “Volcano of Rage” operation, which is being conducted by Libya’s UN-recognized Government of National Accord (GNA).

“All capabilities and forces of the state of emergency chamber formed in Misurata will be used against the ‘decisive battle’ Haftar declared against Tripoli,” it added.

After the announcement was made on Sunday, drones belonging to the United Arab Emirates (UAE) bombed the Air Force Academy in Misurata, according to a spokesman of the media operations office of the “Volcano of Rage” operation.

Mustafa Al-Majei said that two airstrikes by Emirati drones in support of Haftar’s forces were conducted in conjunction with the announcement made by the Misurata council, but fortunately no casualties were reported.