Interior Ministry denies link to Journalist disappearance

The Ministry of Interior denies having connection with the disappearance of the journalist “Ridha Fheel Al-Boom”, disclosing that Fheel Al-Boom is at the Libyan intelligence service custody.

In a statement Monday, the ministry called on the Libyan Intelligence Service to explain the reasons for his detention, describing the step as unacceptable in the circumstances the country is going through.

It emphasized that it guarantees the rights of citizens, in line with international human rights laws, calling on all organs to deal with violators according to legal procedures.

Fheel Al-Boom went missing upon his arrival at Mitiga Airport on Sunday, after a visit to Tunisia.