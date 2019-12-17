Italy’s Foreign Minister meets Al-Sarraj in Libya’s capital, Haftar near Benghazi

These remarks came in a meeting for di Maio with the Head of Presidential Council Fayez Al-Sarraj in Tripoli on Tuesday in the presence of Libya’s Foreign Minister Mohammed Sayala and ambassador to European Union Hafid Gadour.

Di Maio said Italy hopes that Berlin conference on Libya will establish some unity toward the ongoing conflict among all stakeholders.

Meanwhile, Al-Sarraj hailed Italy’s support for his government and added that his government is following closely the preparations of Berlin conference, saying all countries linked with the crisis in Libya should be invited to the conference.

The two officials also discussed issues of mutual interest in illegal immigration, security and economy.

Di Maio arrived in Tripoli on Tuesday morning and met with Presidential Council’s government officials before he left to meet Khalifa Haftar in Rajma, outside Benghazi, and after that to Gebba town to meet House of Representatives Speaker Aqila Saleh.