Libya’s western and central cities declare state of mobilization to end Haftar’s aggression

Cities of the western and central regions of Libya have announced -in alignment with Misurata’s step- the general mobilization of forces to end the battle against Haftar.

In separate statements, yesterday, civil, security, and military components of the cities of Zliten, Khoms, Msallata, Zawiya, Zintan, Kabao, Rahaibat, and Jamil have declared the state of high alert and full mobilization of troops, vowing to mobilize all its capabilities to launch a major military operation to defeat Haftar’s aggression, in order to pave the way for a civil state that would ensure the peaceful transfer of power.

They stressed the step comes in response to the nation’s call to repel the brutal force that destabilized the homeland, spilled blood, and squandered its resources.

The statements called on the Presidential Council to utilize all capabilities and marshal all state sectors for the battle, calling on the General Staff to put the decision of the Supreme Commander with respect to declaring the state of full mobilization in place and ensure that all its provisions are adhered to.

The cities’ move was preceded by a similar step by the military and civilian components of Misurata which declared the state of full mobilization, vowing to put its weight behind the government to fight this battle and end the aggression.