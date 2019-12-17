UNSMIL concerned over disappearance of Libyan journalist, calls for immediate release

UNSMIL yesterday expressed its concerns over the enforced disappearance of human rights defender and journalist Reda Fhelboom. It called for his immediate release.

In its statement yesterday, UNSMIL said Reda Fhelboom, a well-known human rights defender and journalist, was arrested and detained at Mitiga airport by a Tripoli based armed group on Saturday night, following his arrival from Tunis.

It said it was concerned that Fhelboom’s arrest and detention may be on account of his work as a human rights defender and journalist and therefore in violation of Libya’s international human rights law obligations regarding the right to liberty and security of the person and freedom of opinion and expression.

It said it took note of the statement issued by the Faiez Serraj Ministry of Interior on the case and is following up with relevant authorities in Tripoli. It stressed that Fhelboom must be promptly released or referred to a judicial authority. It called for the protection of journalists and human rights defenders in Libya, to enable them to freely carry out their work.