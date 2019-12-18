Greater Tripoli welcomes decision by major cities to declare full mobilization

Municipalities of Greater Tripoli, members of the House of Representatives and the High Council of State, and elders and dignitaries of the capital have welcomed the state of full mobilization declared by most cities in western Libya to end Haftar’s aggression.

In a statement Tuesday, components of Greater Tripoli called on the Chairman of the Presidential Council (PC) in his capacity as the commander-in-chief of the Libyan Army to issue instructions for general mobilization.

They stressed their adherence to the civilian authority and the refusal to military rule.

“There will be no future to Haftar in Libya after the war crimes he had committed, the statement stressed.