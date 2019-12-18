Russia perplexed by US bill aiming to sanction Russia over its intervention in Libya

Russia is perplexed over a new bill submitted to the US Congress on sanctions against Russia over intervention in Libya, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Wednesday.

“Unfortunately, such aggressive actions as these proposed sanctions have long been part of US policy,” Zakharova said in a presser on Wednesday.

She said this is very perplexing, although in relation to the United States this word no longer clearly conveys the essence of what is happening.

Zakharova indicated that Moscow is ready to make a significant contribution to the Libyan crisis settlement, because it maintains contacts with all existing Libyan political forces, and also advocates the cessation of all hostilities, and an inclusive inter-Libyan dialogue.

“Russia is ready to have a very engaging role in achieving peaceful solutions in Libya as it maintains contact with all active political parties.” She remarked.

Meanwhile, US officials started breaking their silence about the ongoing conflict in Libya after the Russians had entered the fighting alongside Haftar’s forces.