Fighting intensifies between Libya GNA and Haftar forces south of Tripoli

19/12/2019 Middle East Monitor Press Articles

Clashes have intensified between forces loyal to Libya’s internationally-recognised Government of National Accord (GNA) and forces loyal to renegade General Khalifa Haftar south of the capital, Tripoli.

Turkey’s Anadolu Agency reported that Haftar’s forces attacked the capital from 11 sites including areas around Tripoli International Airport.

According to the news agency, clashes continue between the two sides in Al-Khalatat, Yarmouk, Ain Zara, Wadi Al-Rabie’ and Al-Zatarna areas, south of Tripoli as well as Ramla, Al-Tuwaysheh and Al-Kazerma near Tripoli International Airport.

Clashes also erupted in the areas of ​​Warsfana, Al-Sa’idia, Al-Aziziya and Al-Hirah, southeast of Tripoli.

Haftar forces have also intensified their shelling of civilian areas and residential neighbourhoods in the capital.

Human rights organisations recently warned of the increasing number of internally displaced persons attempting to escape the indiscriminate shelling by Haftar forces against densely populated areas.

