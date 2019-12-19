Libya’s GNA accepts Turkey’s offer for military support to repel Haftar’s offensive on Tripoli

Libya’s United Nations-recognised Government of National Accord has accepted an offer from Turkey for military and logistical support as it seeks to repel an offensive led by forces loyal to Khalifa Haftar.

The Tripoli-based Government of National Accord (GNA) on Thursday moved to put in action a security accord brokered with Ankara in November, according to GNA sources.

Sources said the GNA is now putting in action the memorandum of understanding that was sealed between the UN-recognised Prime Minister Fayez Al-Sarraj and the Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan to entail military and security cooperation.

Last month, the GNA and Turkey signed a deal on maritime boundaries, angering Greece and Egypt, and also signed another pact on security and military cooperation.

Later on Thursday, the GNA confirmed in a statement that its cabinet “unanimously approved the implementation of the memorandum of understanding on security and military cooperation between the GNA and the Turkish government signed on November 27”.

It also said that it had sent five letters to the US, UK, Turkey, Italy and Algeria, asking them for logistical support in its quest to repel Haftar’s offensive on Tripoli.