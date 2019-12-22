Commander in the naval force warns to target any ship used by Haftar for military function

The commander of the navy forces of the Volcano of Rage Operation, Colonel Rida Issa has disclosed that Haftar’s militias intend to take control of a tugboat to use for combat missions.

“Haftar ordered the administration of Derna Port to hand over the “Irassa” tugboat to install some military equipment on it, which consists a violation of local and international laws, Issa said.

He underlined that the tugboat would be a legitimate target for the navy forces if used for military purposes, pointing out that the navy is ready to confront any potential aggression from the sea.