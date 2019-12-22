Tuesday , 24 December 2019
Home / Normal / Libyan National Army Says Ship With Turkish Crew on Board Detained Off Libyan Coast

Libyan National Army Says Ship With Turkish Crew on Board Detained Off Libyan Coast

22/12/2019 Sputnik Press Articles

The Libyan National Army (LNA) forces seized a ship with a Turkish crew off the Libyan coast, the LNA’s press service said on Sunday.

“A vessel under the flag of Grenada, with a team of Turkish citizens on board, was detained,” the press service said.

The news comes amid growing cooperation between Turkey and the UN-backed Libya’s Government of National Accord (GNA). On Saturday, Turkey’s parliament has ratified a memorandum on military cooperation signed with GNA in late November.

Earlier in December, LNA troops, led by Field Marshal Khalifa Haftar, began what he described as the last battle for the Libyan capital. Tripoli has already witnessed a similar offensive in April resulting in heavy casualties.After the ouster and assassination of Libyan leader Muammar Gaddafi, the country was plunged into a brutal civil war. Today, Libya is divided between two centers of power — an elected parliament in the country’s east, supported by the LNA, and the GNA in the west.

International Relations and CooperationSecurity ForcesSecurity Situation
ArmyStates
All

Check Also

Three people wounded in indiscriminate shelling by Haftar’s militias on Tajoura

The Volcano of Rage Operation has confirmed that three civilians have been wounded due to …

Web Development by Activate Media
© Copyright 2019, All Rights Reserved