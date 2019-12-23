Interior minister: Russians are leading the war on Tripoli

Interior Minister, Fathi Bashagha says that the Russian mercenaries supporting Haftar are leading the battle on the front lines as infantry for control of the capital.

Bashagha told Bloomberg Saturday that the Russian troops have advanced technology to jam up drones.

“In the past two days, they fired 2,500 shells between mortar and artillery,” Bashagha confirmed.

The minister stressed that the Government of National Accord has the right to seek ways to ending this war, underscoring that Haftar will not rule by force.