Libya’s foreign minister slams Greek counterpart for his visit to Benghazi

Foreign Minister Mohamed Sayala has said that the visit of his Greek counterpart to Benghazi is a clear violation of the United Nations and Security Council resolutions that recognize the Government of National Accord (GNA) as the only legitimate government that should be dealt with.

“Communications with the parallel government are illegal,” Sayala stressed in a statement issued by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

On Sunday, Greek Foreign Minister, Nikos Dendias arrived in Benghazi, in light of the rapprochement between the two sides, after they rejected the Libyan-Turkish agreement.