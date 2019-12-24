Tuesday , 24 December 2019
Three people wounded in indiscriminate shelling by Haftar’s militias on Tajoura

24/12/2019 The Libya ObserverSafa Alharathy Press Articles

The Volcano of Rage Operation has confirmed that three civilians have been wounded due to a shelling carried out by Haftar’s gunmen on Tajoura suburb.

Indiscriminate Grad missiles fell on a neighbourhood in the “Ba`aysh” residential area in Tajoura, according to the Information Office of the Volcano of Rage Operation.

The three wounded have been admitted to hospital; one of them is in a critical condition, in addition to the severe damage caused to private property, according to the information office.

