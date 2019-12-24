Thursday , 26 December 2019
Home / Normal / UNICEF: War on Tripoli left thousands of children out of school

UNICEF: War on Tripoli left thousands of children out of school

24/12/2019 The Libya ObserverSafa Alharathy Press Articles

UNICEF says that at least 4,000 girls and boys are deprived from education in Greater Tripoli.

The organization expressed concern about the closure of several schools in areas of Ain Zara and Abu Salim due to the intensification of fighting in southern Tripoli. It said that this deprived around 4,000 children from their education.

“Attacks on schools, students and teachers are attacks on children’s right to an education – and on their future,” UNICEF stressed, warning that this would have negative and far-reaching implications.

Humanitarian IssuesSecurity Situation
ArmyExecutive AuthoritiesUnited Nations
Tripoli

Check Also

Yefren town declares state of full mobilization to repel Haftar’s attack

The political and military leaders of the Amazigh town of Yefren have declared the state …

Web Development by Activate Media
© Copyright 2019, All Rights Reserved