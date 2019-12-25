Russia says Haftar isn’t progressively advancing on Tripoli

The Head of the Russian contact group on Libya’s conflict settlement, Lev Dengov, told Sputnik that Khalifa Haftar’s statements about advancing on the frontlines of Tripoli war aren’t backed by tangible results or serious progress.

Dengov added on Monday that Russia saw that Haftar was active over the last three days as he warned Misrata brigades against staying in Tripoli and threatened to attack the city if it didn’t comply.

“Haftar understands that Misrata is protecting western Libya, but after three days of the first ultimatum, he gave another three days, which means he isn’t advancing.” Dengov added.

Haftar’s spokesman Ahmed Al-Mismari said last Sunday that they had gave three more days for Misrata brigades to leave Tripoli. The deadline ends Wednesday.

On Friday, Al-Mismari vowed to continue airstrikes on Misrata on a daily basis if its armed factions didn’t leave Tripoli and Sirte. Misrata responded to such threats by announcing full mobilization of forces to defeat Haftar’s forces, saying it has no delegation engaged in talks with Haftar.