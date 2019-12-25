Thursday , 26 December 2019
Yefren town declares state of full mobilization to repel Haftar’s attack

25/12/2019 The Libya ObserverSafa Alharathy Press Articles

The political and military leaders of the Amazigh town of Yefren have declared the state of full mobilization to repel Haftar’s attack on Tripoli, vowing to place all the town’s capabilities at the disposal of the Government of National Accord (GNA).

In a video statement on Tuesday, the leaders reiterated their refusal to the military rule, emphasizing support for the GNA and its efforts to end the aggression.

Several cities of the western and central regions had announced the full mobilization, underlining they would fight until repelling Haftar’s forces.

