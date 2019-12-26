Friday , 27 December 2019
Home / Normal / Misurata underscores commitment to defend the capital

Misurata underscores commitment to defend the capital

26/12/2019 The Libya ObserverSafa Alharathy Press Articles

The Council of Elders and Dignitaries of Misurata denies issuing a statement calling the city’s sons to withdraw from the fighting fronts in Tripoli and Sirte.

The council confirmed in a statement yesterday that the paper circulated, calling for the withdrawal of its sons is forged, insisting that it has no connection to it what so ever.

“Misurata will continue to defend the capital and the civil state against the brutal attack by the militias of Haftar,” Misurata representatives stressed.

Haftar’s loyalists circulated on social platforms yesterday a false statement, in which it calls on Misrata’s sons to withdraw from the fronts and return to their city.

Security ForcesSecurity Situation
ArmyExecutive AuthoritiesLocal AuthoritiesParamilitary forces
MisrataTripoli

Check Also

White House: Trump, Egypt’s Sisi in Phone Call Agree Urgent Steps Needed to Resolve Libya Conflict

US President Donald Trump and Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi agreed during a Thursday phone …

Web Development by Activate Media
© Copyright 2019, All Rights Reserved