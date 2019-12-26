Misurata underscores commitment to defend the capital

The Council of Elders and Dignitaries of Misurata denies issuing a statement calling the city’s sons to withdraw from the fighting fronts in Tripoli and Sirte.

The council confirmed in a statement yesterday that the paper circulated, calling for the withdrawal of its sons is forged, insisting that it has no connection to it what so ever.

“Misurata will continue to defend the capital and the civil state against the brutal attack by the militias of Haftar,” Misurata representatives stressed.

Haftar’s loyalists circulated on social platforms yesterday a false statement, in which it calls on Misrata’s sons to withdraw from the fronts and return to their city.