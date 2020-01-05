Itamilradar tracks two Russian aircraft to Benghazi during 48 hours

Itamilradar website said it tracked a Russian Air Force Ilyushin Il-76MD used for MedEvac (Medical Evacuation) mission in flight over the eastern Mediterranean Sea today, clarifying the plane landed Sunday morning in Latakia Air Base Syria.

The website specializes in tracking military flights, said it was unable to track the entire route of the flight because of the lack of a good coverage of MLAT flights, but it indicated that it took the same course followed yesterday by a Russian AF Tu-154M which departed from Benghazi.

Yesterday, the website confirmed the landing of a Russian Air Force “Tupolev M154-TU in Benghazi airport.

It indicated that the plane departed Friday from Moscow Chalovskij Airport, before landing in Latakia Airport in Syria and from there to Benghazi, noting that the nature of the flight is unknown.

The site had also tracked an Emirates Boeing aircraft about a week ago in flight over western Egypt before disappearing from all tracking sites after entering the Libyan airspace.