Libya’s Presidential Council instructs Foreign Ministry to take action against countries supporting Haftar

The Libyan Presidential Council decided Sunday to task the Foreign Ministry with devising new methods to take action against the countries supporting Khalifa Haftar’s offensive on Tripoli, especially the Arab ones.

In a meeting on Sunday, the Presidential Council discussed the escalation by Haftar’s forces and the attack on the Military College that killed 30 cadets and injured over 33 others on Saturday.

The meeting also reviewed the latest developments of the aggression on Tripoli as the Foreign Minister Mohammed Sayala talked about the international stance regarding the latest escalation.

The meeting resulted in forming a ministerial committee headed by the Presidential Council and other ministries to increase diplomatic relations with Tunisia.

Many local and official personalities have been lately calling for cutting ties with the countries supporting Haftar’s offensive on Tripoli, especially the UAE and Egypt.

Meanwhile, the Head of Presidential Council Fayez Al-Sarraj told Sunday Libya Alahrar TV that his government is mulling cutting ties with the UAE for its support for Haftar and its participation in the aggression on the Libyan capital.