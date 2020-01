The Media Office of the Volcano of Rage Operation said that preliminary data gathered, after examining the remnants of the missile that struck the Military College in Tripoli on Saturday night, indicates that it is a Blue Arrow 7 Ba-7 type launched by a Chinese-made Wing Loong drone, provided by the UAE to warlord Khalifa Haftar.

The information was based on previous reports of the United Nations expert committees, the media office explained on Facebook.