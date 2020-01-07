Wednesday , 8 January 2020
Home / Normal / Libya’s High Council of State wants vote on cutting ties with UAE

Libya’s High Council of State wants vote on cutting ties with UAE

07/01/2020 Libyan Express Press Articles

The Libyan High Council of State (HCS) has asked the Presidential Council of the Government of National Accord to carry out a vote on cutting ties with the United Arab Emirates (UAE) for its support for Khalifa Haftar’s forces in their aggression on Tripoli.

The Head of the High Council of State Khalid Al-Mishri and HCS members called on the GNA to take the necessary measures to deter the countries supporting Haftar in his aggression on Tripoli, calling for trying the UAE at international justice.

The HCS Head said in the meeting on Monday that the UN should revise its mission’s work in Libya, adding that its Head Ghassan Salame had deviated from his role as an envoy, accusing him of allowing foreign interventions in the country.

Meanwhile, the members of the High Council of State agreed to pressure the Presidential Council to support the frontlines and to resolve the problems the forces are facing.

International Relations and Cooperation
All

Check Also

Turkey’s envoy to Libya: Turkish troops will be tasked with “deterring the aggressors”

The Turkish envoy to Libya, Emrullah Işler, said his country’s troops will be sent to …

Web Development by Activate Media
© Copyright 2020, All Rights Reserved