Turkey’s envoy to Libya: Turkish troops will be tasked with “deterring the aggressors”

The Turkish envoy to Libya, Emrullah Işler, said his country’s troops will be sent to Libya to be a deterrence to aggressors, adding that any attacks on Turkish troops will be dealt with force.

Işler told reporters Tuesday that Turkey is sending troops to assist the legitimate government and to repel the forces carrying an aggression on Tripoli, confirming that land, marine and air weapons will be used to end the war in Libya.

He also denied sending Syrian fighters to Libya, saying Turkey is capable of carrying out the mission in cooperation with the forces under the Presidential Council’s government command.

Işler said the Turkish troops will be training and developing the security and military sector under the Presidential Council’s government command in Libya as per the MoU signed between the two countries.

Meanwhile, the Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said two days ago that the Turkish troops had started deploying in Libya as per the MoU signed on November 27 2019.