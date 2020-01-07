Wednesday , 8 January 2020
UNICEF voices concern over status of children in Tripoli

07/01/2020 The Libya ObserverSafa Alharathy Press Articles

The United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF) said on Monday that around 5 schools were destroyed, while 210 others closed their doors, depriving more than 115,000 children of their education, due to the recent escalation of violence around Tripoli.

UNICEF explained in a statement that recent attacks on educational facilities and the general insecurity in and around Tripoli have put children’s lives at stake and turned schools in Tripoli into places of fear.

“Attacks on educational facilities are a serious violation of children’s rights, international humanitarian law, and human rights law,” UNICEF stated.

Humanitarian IssuesInternational Relations and CooperationSecurity Situation
International OrganisationsUnited Nations
Tripoli

