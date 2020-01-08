21 civilians have been killed in Tripoli war since the start of 2020

Libyan Crimes Watch said 21 civilians had been killed including four children and two women in the first week of January 2020 due to the offensive against Tripoli by Khalifa Haftar’s forces.

The watch said the attack on Tripoli caused also 15 civilian injuries, including three children and two foreign nationals.

It explained that it had documented attacks on Diabetes Hospital, Sherfat Al-Mallah school, Tripoli University, Kabaw airport’s runway and several civilian houses.

“The casualties of the first week of January exceeded the casualties’ number in December 2019 as a whole. This is an indication that the violence has escalated and civilians are being targeted in clashes’ zones.” The watch explained.

The report didn’t detail military casualties or casualties of airstrikes on the Tripoli Military College in Tripoli, where 32 cadets were killed and over 30 others were injured.

Meanwhile, Human Rights Solidarity expressed concern about the attacks on civilian areas in Tripoli, saying they are considered war crimes.

It documented 19 incidents that caused 177 casualties since December 01 2019, 42 of which were in areas outside Tripoli – Murzuq, Masllata, Al-Zawiya and Misrata.

The human rights body condemned Tobruk-based HoR approval to Khalifa Haftar allowing him to restrict movement at the ports and land borders, calling on the Security Council to probe targeting civilians by Haftar’s forces and the role of the UAE in drone attacks in Libya.