EU reveals new initiative on Libya

European Parliament President, David Sassoli has disclosed that there is a European process underway for mediation and initiative on the military conflict in Libya, giving no further details on the matter, Italian Aki news agency reported Tuesday.

Aki added that Italian Foreign Minister, Luigi Di Maio hinted earlier today, that the European delegation, led by the EU’s High Representative for Foreign Affairs, Josep Borrell, whose visit to Libya was postponed, will hold meetings with each of the head of the Presidential Council (PC), Fayez al-Sarraj and Khalifa Haftar, outside Libya.