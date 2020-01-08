Thursday , 9 January 2020
Home / Normal / EU reveals new initiative on Libya

EU reveals new initiative on Libya

08/01/2020 The Libya ObserverSafa Alharathy Press Articles

European Parliament President, David Sassoli has disclosed that there is a European process underway for mediation and initiative on the military conflict in Libya, giving no further details on the matter, Italian Aki news agency reported Tuesday.

Aki added that Italian Foreign Minister, Luigi Di Maio hinted earlier today, that the European delegation, led by the EU’s High Representative for Foreign Affairs, Josep Borrell, whose visit to Libya was postponed, will hold meetings with each of the head of the Presidential Council (PC), Fayez al-Sarraj and Khalifa Haftar, outside Libya.

International Relations and CooperationPolitical TransitionSecurity Situation
Executive AuthoritiesRegional OrganisationsStates
All

Check Also

Four Mediterranean countries call Turkey-GNA deals ‘void’

France, Greece, Egypt and Cyprus have condemned deals signed between Turkey and Libya’s United Nations-recognised …

Web Development by Activate Media
© Copyright 2020, All Rights Reserved