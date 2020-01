The Ministry of Health has confirmed that the death toll of the Military College attack in Tripoli has risen to 32, after the death of two other students of their wounds at the hospital on Wednesday.

The airstrike on the Military College in Tripoli resulted in more than 60 casualties between dead and wounded.

The UN envoy, Ghassan Salame, accused a country -he did not mention- supporting Haftar, of carrying out the attack by drones.