Misurata Security Directorate announced a night curfew in the city, starting from Wednesday until further notice. It said that the step comes to facilitate the work of security patrols.

The directorate clarified in a statement that the curfew will be imposed between midnight and 6 o’clock in the morning.

It explained that the curfew decision comes on the background of the current conditions in the country and its endeavor to achieve the utmost security and safety for citizens.