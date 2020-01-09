A dynamic region amidst great change, the Maghreb (Mauritania, Morocco, Algeria, Tunisia, and Libya) is also home to the conservative, literalist interpretation of Islam known as Salafism, which has emerged as a major social and political force. Join scholars Frederic Wehrey and Anouar Boukhars for the launch of their new book, Salafism in the Maghreb: Politics, Piety, and Militancy. They explore Salafism’s relationship to the region’s ruling regimes, societies, other Islamist currents, and armed conflicts—and the implications for Western and U.S. policy.