Friday , 10 January 2020
Home / Normal / Salafism in the Maghreb

Salafism in the Maghreb

09/01/2020 https://carnegieendowment.org/2020/01/09/salafism-in-maghreb-event-7243Frederic Wehrey, Anouar Boukhars, Sharan Grewal, Peter Mandaville and Sarah Yerkes Opinion and Analysis

A dynamic region amidst great change, the Maghreb (Mauritania, Morocco, Algeria, Tunisia, and Libya) is also home to the conservative, literalist interpretation of Islam known as Salafism, which has emerged as a major social and political force. Join scholars Frederic Wehrey and Anouar Boukhars for the launch of their new book, Salafism in the Maghreb: Politics, Piety, and Militancy. They explore Salafism’s relationship to the region’s ruling regimes, societies, other Islamist currents, and armed conflicts—and the implications for Western and U.S. policy.

International Relations and CooperationSecurity Situation
Armed Non-state ActorsPolitical Parties and GroupsStates
All

Check Also

Libyan Coast Guards Detain 150 Migrants at Sea

Libyan coast guards found more than 150 migrants in national waters and brought them back …

Web Development by Activate Media
© Copyright 2020, All Rights Reserved