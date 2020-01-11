Putin: Russians fighting in Libya do not represent the state

Monday , 13 January 2020
11/01/2020 Libyan Express Press Articles

Russian President Vladimir Putin, asked on Saturday whether mercenaries known as the Wagner Group, were fighting in Libya, said that if there are Russians in Libya, they are not representing the Russian state, nor are they paid by the state.

Russian private military contractors have clandestinely fought in support of Russian forces in Syria and Ukraine, media reports have previously revealed.

The contractors are recruited by a private military group known as Wagner Group whose members are mostly ex-service personnel.

The remarks came in a joint press conference with German Chancellor Angela Merkel in Moscow.

