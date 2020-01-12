Army official: Russian Wagner Group mercenaries have started pulling out of Tripoli frontlines

Ammar told Anadolu Agency that they had depicted helicopters transporting Russian mercenaries from Wagner Group to Al-Jufra airbase, adding that most of the mercenary fighters had been transported, while some remain on the frontlines to secure a safe withdrawal of the rest of mercenaries.

He added that there are currently over 500 Russian mercenaries on Salah Al-Deen, Yarmouk, Khallatat, and Abu Salim frontlines, plus more than 1000 Janjaweed mercenaries all recruited by Khalifa Haftar to weigh the battle for his side.

“The withdrawal of Russian mercenaries came after the meeting of Putin and Erdogan.” Ammar explained.

He added that Haftar is not fighting with a Libyan army but with a militia of multinational mercenaries – Egyptians, Emiratis, Russians, Janjaweed and others.

Ammar also explained that Haftar is working on pushing Wagner Group mercenaries into densely populated areas of Abu Salim and Salah Al-Deen to lead guerrilla warfare as the mercenaries are good at it, but – he added – Volcano of Rage Operation forces managed to repel this plot.