Haftar, Sarraj in Moscow for ceasefire talks

Russia’s foreign ministry said the heads of Libya’s two warring factions will hold talks in Moscow on Monday, the Interfax news agency reported.

The commander of the Libyan National Army (LNA) Khalifa Haftar and the Government of National Accord (GNA) Prime Minister Fayez al-Sarraj will discuss the possibility of a ceasefire, Interfax cited an official as saying earlier on Monday.

The meeting follows a truce proposed by Russia and Turkey that began Sunday – the first break in fighting in months.

The truce came as Libya’s civil war was on the brink of a major escalation. Various foreign players back Libya’s two rival governments, and they have recently been stepping up their involvement in the oil-rich nation’s conflict.

The eastern government is supported by France, Russia, Jordan, the United Arab Emirates and other key Arab countries.

Turkey, Italy and Qatar support the Tripoli government.

Turkey’s foreign and defence ministers are scheduled to hold talks with their Russian counterparts in Moscow on Monday as part of a shared effort to mediate a peace deal.