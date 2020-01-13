Italian newspaper unveils Rome’s desire to boost its military presence in Libya

Il Messaggero newspaper said the Italian Defense Ministry is drafting a new bill that allows Rome to boost its military presence in Libya.

Il Messaggero said Monday that the Italian mission in Libya is made up of 250 military personnel securing the field hospital in Misrata and supporting Libyan coastguards in fighting human trafficking as well as arms’ smuggling in the Mediterranean.

The newspaper said Italy is mulling increasing its military presence in Libya amid preparations for Berlin conference, which could result in forming a peacekeeping mission in Libya, which Italy would be interested in joining it.

Meanwhile, the Italian Defense Minister stressed the need for reforming the Italian missions abroad, which could lead to increasing the personnel of the Italian mission in Libya.

Italy is trying to regain its remarkable presence and influence in Libya after, for some time, joining France in its vision for Libya, which was solely aiming to enable Haftar to advance his project. Yet, Rome and the rest of Europe are now trying to get back on the scene in Libya after Turkey and Russia have become the major players.