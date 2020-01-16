Al-Sweihli unanimously elected to represent High Council of State in Geneva

A source from the High Council of State (HCS) has confirmed that the members of the Ninth Circuit – Misurata, Zliten, Bani Walid and Tawergha – have unanimously elected Abdelrahman Al-Sweihli as their representative at the negotiations committee in Geneva after the end of Khalifa Haftar’s offensive on Tripoli.

According to Ean Libya, the source said the commanders of frontlines of Volcano of Rage Operation and Misurata leaderships have warned the Head of the High Council of State Khalid Al-Mishri of manipulating the results of these elections.

The source confirmed that the Head of the HCS Khalid Al-Mishri is trying to eliminate Al-Sweihli at the execuse that the latter has skipped six HCS meetings.

Meanwhile, Al-Sweihli is well known to all Libyans as a man who has been for the last months giving his time to support the fighters on the frontlines to defend Tripoli and used to go on daily visits to boost the morale of all fighters.