GNA: Haftar violates Libya ceasefire

Libya’s UN-recognised Government of National Accord (GNA) on Thursday said forces loyal to renegade commander Khalifa Haftar violated the cease-fire in the country, Andolu Agency reports.

Muhammed Kununu, the military spokesman of the GNA, said Haftar militias targeted al-Brega oil complex in southern Tripoli.

The oil complex sustained the damage, he added.

Haftar farces targeted the GNA forces in Gasr Garabulli area, 50 kilometers (31 miles) east of Tripoli, an Anadolu Agency correspondent reported.

On Jan. 12, the warring sides of the Libyan conflict announced a cease-fire in response to a joint call by Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Russian President Vladimir Putin.

But talks for a permanent cease-fire deal ended without an agreement on Monday after Haftar left Moscow demanding two days to consult with local Libyan tribes for their approval, while the head of the GNA Fayez al-Sarraj signed the cease-fire deal.

In April 2019, Haftar launched an offensive to capture Tripoli which has drawn international condemnation.

According to the UN, more than 1,000 people have been killed since the start of the operation and over 5,000 others injured.

Since the ouster of late ruler Muammar Gaddafi in 2011, two seats of power have emerged in Libya: one in eastern Libya supported mainly by Egypt and the United Arab Emirates, and the other in Tripoli, which enjoys the UN and international recognition.