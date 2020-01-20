Italian ministers say Rome is ready to send peacekeeping forces to Libya

The Minister of European Affairs in Italy Vincenzo Amendola has told Corriere della Sera that his country is ready to deploy peacekeeping forces in Libya.

Amendola remarked on Monday that Italy has over 6000 soldiers in peacekeeping missions, adding that they should be prioritized for peacekeeping in Libya rather than other westerners.

“Italy and France should work together with the EU to make countries commit to the decisions that have been taken in Berlin conference and to halt the unjustified foreign military pressure.” He said.

In the meantime, the Italian Foreign Minister Luigi Di Maio said his country was ready to play a leading role in monitoring the peace process in Libya.

Di Maio indicated on his Facebook page after arriving in Brussels to attend a meeting for the EU foreign ministers that Rome would be working on achieving the joint interest, which is ending military operations in Libya.

On Sunday, the Head of the Presidential Council Fayez Al-Sarraj told the German newspaper Die Welt that he welcomes sending international peacekeeping forces under the auspices of the UN to secure civilians if Khalifa Haftar’s forces continue their offensive on Tripoli.