Libya: Al-Sarraj calls for deployment of international troops

The head of the Government of National Accord (GNA) in Libya has called for the deployment of an international force in case renegade General Khalifa Haftar resumes hostilities. Fayez Al-Sarraj made his comment on the eve of a summit in Berlin yesterday aimed at re-launching the peace process, reports Arabi21.

“We will welcome the intervention of international protection forces, not because we must be protected as a government, but rather to ensure the safety of Libyan civilians, who have been under constant bombardment for nine months,” explained Al-Sarraj. Such a mission, he added, should be “under the auspices of the UN” and the parties designated to participate, namely the European Union, the African Union or the League of Arab States, must be identified.

Al-Sarraj arrived in Germany accompanied by his foreign minister and a number of GNA officials. A diplomatic source at the Libyan Foreign Ministry denied reports that the Libyan Prime Minister was refusing to attend the Berlin summit and was sending a delegation to represent him.

The German government hosted the international conference yesterday to discuss a peaceful solution to the conflict in Libya. The two warring parties were both expected to participate, alongside Russian President Vladimir Putin, his French counterpart Emmanuel Macron, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, and US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo.