Algeria ready to host dialogue between warring Libyan parties

President Abdelmadjid Tebboune said on Sunday that Algeria is ready to host dialogue between all of the warring parties in Libya to find a political way out of the crisis, because it has a neutral relationship with all. Tebboune made his offer in a speech at the Berlin Conference on Libya at the weekend.

“Algeria is keen to remain in the same [neutral] position with all the parties to the conflict,” he explained. “We want to build bridges between them.”

Tebboune called on the participants at the Conference to set up a road map for the crisis which would be binding on all sides. “This would include a stable truce, the suspension of arms supplies to the Libyan parties and an invitation for them to return to the negotiation table.”

On the sidelines of the Conference in the German capital, the Algerian President held talks with his Turkish counterpart, Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, about the situation in Libya.

Algeria has been making diplomatic moves over events in its neighbouring North African state. In recent days, it has received the head of the internationally-recognised Government of National Accord based in Tripoli, Fayez Al-Sarraj, and a delegation from the rival government in Tobruk, along with the foreign ministers of Turkey, Egypt and Italy, as well as Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte.

Under Algeria’s auspices, unofficial mediation took place between the Libyan parties in 2015, before they signed the Skhirat Agreement in Morocco.