Sarraj: Libya will face an economic collapse if oil fields not reopened

Chairman of the Presidential Council (PC) Fayez Al-Sarraj has said that Libya will face a catastrophic situation if Haftar continues blockade on the oil fields.

In an interview with Reuters, he stressed that pressure must be exerted by foreign powers on Haftar to end the blockade on oil fields which has almost halted the production of crude oil.

The PC head reiterated his rejection to Haftar’s demand to distribute the oil revenues to the people, noting that the income in the end benefits the entire country and the people.

