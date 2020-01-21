Tripoli-based HoR discusses formation of Geneva forum dialogue committee

Tripoli-based House of Representatives (HoR) discussed on Monday, the formation of a dialogue team to represent it in Geneva talks. It was also agreed that members of the team are to be selected on a constituency basis and to take into account the representation of women and the social dimension.

The MP’s were given until Wednesday to consult and prepare the final list of the dialogue team.

Yesterday’s session also reviewed the situation on the ground and the political track towards a resolution to the country’s crisis, according to the HoR Facebook page.

The UN envoy to Libya, Ghassan Salame has called on the HoR and the High Council of State (HCS) to select members for the Geneva dialogue, set to heal before the end of January.