Thursday , 23 January 2020
Home / Normal / Haftar forces threaten to hit civilian planes in Libya

Haftar forces threaten to hit civilian planes in Libya

22/01/2020 Middle East Monitor Press Articles

Forces loyal to Libya’s renegade commander Khalifa Haftar Wednesday declared Libya’s capital of Tripoli and its surrounding areas as a “no-fly zone” and threatened to hit civilian planes, Anadolu reports.

Ahmed Al-Mismari, spokesman for Haftar forces, said on social media forces declared the off-limit area from Giryan, 120 kilometers (75 miles) south of the capital city, to Terhune city, 90 kilometers southeast (56 miles) and to the Tripoli beach, including Mitiga Airport in the capital.

He said all planes in the declared area would be a “legitimate” target.

The militias bombed the Mitiga International Airport with six Grad missiles earlier Wednesday.

On Jan. 12, parties in Libya announced a cease-fire in response to a joint call by the Turkish and Russian leaders. But talks for a permanent cease-fire deal ended without an agreement after Haftar left Moscow without signing the deal.

On Sunday, Haftar accepted terms in Berlin to designate members to a UN-proposed military commission with five members from each side to monitor implementation of the cease-fire.

Since the ouster of late ruler Muammar Gaddafi in 2011, two seats of power have emerged in Libya: warlord Khalifa Haftar in eastern Libya, supported mainly by Egypt and the UAE, and the Government of National Accord (GNA) in Tripoli, which enjoys the UN and international recognition.

Haftar’s military offensive against Libya’s internationally recognized government claimed the lives of more than 1,000 people since April last year.

Security ForcesSecurity Situation
ArmyExecutive Authorities
Tripoli

Check Also

Foreign Ministry says it will not attend Algeria’s meeting on Libya

The Libyan Foreign Minister, Mohamed Sayala has declined an invitation to participate in Libya’s neighbouring …

Web Development by Activate Media
© Copyright 2020, All Rights Reserved