Thursday , 23 January 2020
Home / Normal / NATO reiterates support for reactivating Operation Sophia

NATO reiterates support for reactivating Operation Sophia

22/01/2020 The Libya ObserverSafa Alharathy Press Articles

NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg has confirmed that NATO could do much to support the EU Sophia Operation in imposing an arms embargo on Libya.

He emphasized that they would provide support if so requested, reiterating NATO’s support for the Berlin Conference outcomes and for a political solution in Libya.

The closing statement of the Berlin summit called for the formation of an international committee to follow up on its outputs, aimed at reinforcing international efforts to monitor the UN arms embargo imposed on Libya since 2011.

International Relations and CooperationSecurity Situation
International OrganisationsStates
All

Check Also

Foreign Ministry says it will not attend Algeria’s meeting on Libya

The Libyan Foreign Minister, Mohamed Sayala has declined an invitation to participate in Libya’s neighbouring …

Web Development by Activate Media
© Copyright 2020, All Rights Reserved