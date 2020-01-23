Al-Mishri: We won’t participate in Geneva dialogue if attacks on civilians, airports continue

The Head of the High Council of State (HCS) Khalid Al-Mishri said if the military developments continue to be negative such as shelling airports and civilian targets, the HCS won’t take part in Geneva dialogue.

Al-Mishri told Anadolu Agency that Khalifa Haftar doesn’t abide by the agreements and there are no guarantees for his commitment to Berlin conference conclusions, adding that the Presidential Council’s government is ready to bolster the military capabilities of its forces to repel the attacks of Haftar’s forces.

“Haftar’s crimes are numerous and thus he cannot be rewarded by sitting with him or giving him an official position.” He added, saying this is the negotiations’ stance of the HCS, House of Representatives in Tripoli, Presidential Council and all west Libya entities as they don’t have enmity with anyone, but the criminals must be punished.

Haftar’s forces had been breaching the ceasefire since it started on January 12, the latest of which was Thursday by opening fire on Volcano of Rage Operation forces and trying to infiltrate into the frontline of Khallatat, but according to a field commander at the operation, they had repelled the attempt to advance on Khallatat frontline using light and medium weapons.

The spokesman for Haftar’s forces Ahmed Al-Mismari announced in a presser on Wednesday that they will target and shoot down civilian planes if they land in or take off from Mitiga Airport in Tripoli, adding that the no-fly zone had started to take effect in Tripoli.