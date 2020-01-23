Foreign Ministry says it will not attend Algeria’s meeting on Libya

Thursday , 23 January 2020
23/01/2020 The Libya ObserverSafa Alharathy Press Articles

The Libyan Foreign Minister, Mohamed Sayala has declined an invitation to participate in Libya’s neighbouring countries meeting, at the foreign ministry level, set to take place Thursday in Algeria.

“The refusal comes in objection of Algeria’s decision to invite the so-called foreign minister of the east-based interim government,” in a clear violation of the Security Council resolutions, Libya’s Foreign Ministry tweeted on Wednesday.

It is noteworthy that the meeting of foreign ministers of Libya’s neighbouring countries is the first since the start of the war on Tripoli in April 2019.

