Three children killed, others injured in artillery shelling by Haftar’s forces on southern Tripoli

Three children have been killed and others injured in Al-Hadba Al-Badri neighborhood as Khalifa Haftar’s forces have fired indiscriminate shells on residential areas in southern Tripoli.

The Volcano of Rage Operation’s media office said Tuesday that one of the random shells fired by Haftar’s forces fell near Rajab Al-Naeb School in Al-Hadba Al-Badri area.

Meanwhile, the media consultant of the Health Ministry Ameen Al-Hashimi confirmed the number of killed children and said other children were wounded, adding that they were on their way to school and that they aged between 9 and 12 years old.

The third child died after he was lodged at the intensive care unit at the hospital. The first two children died on the spot as Haftar’s forces shell fell on them directly.

Eyewitnesses confirmed Tuesday morning that random shells fell on different areas like Salah Al-Deen and Al-Hadba, leading to material damages to cars and houses as well as massacring the three children.

Haftar’s forces are still breaching the ceasefire on different frontlines in southern Tripoli, attempting to advance on new positions on a daily basis by firing rockets and shells on civilian neighborhoods leaving a number of deaths and injuries.