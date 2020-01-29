Thursday , 30 January 2020
Tripoli Security Directorate develops new security force in the capital

29/01/2020 The Libya ObserverSafa Alharathy Press Articles

Tripoli Security Directorate has developed a security force called “The Storm of the Capital”, with the mission to support the security services in the western areas of Tripoli.

According to a statement issued by the Directorate, the force will be deployed in the area from Hay Al-Andalus Municipality to extend security and control crime in this zone.

The force was established in late November, under the supervision of Tripoli Security Directorate to support police work in the capital, in cooperation with other security agencies, according to Tripoli Security Directorate.

Security ForcesSecurity Sector Governance
Executive AuthoritiesMinistry of InteriorParamilitary forces
Tripoli

