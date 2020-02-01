French sources: UAE sent 3,000 tons of military support to Haftar

French Intelligence website has revealed that Haftar received around 3,000 tons of military equipment from the UAE in the past two weeks.

The French website explained that the supply and transportation operations were carried out by the “Antonov 124” plane owned by Abu Dhabi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Zayed under the name of Makassimos Air Cargo Company.

The large-size cargo aircraft is operated by the “Jenis Air” company registered in Kazakhstan. It is mainly used for military transportation, including machinery, equipment and troops.

The UAE has promoted its support for Haftar in conjunction with the formation of a “Libyan cell” established by Abu Dhabi to follow up on the Libyan issue, according to the French website.

The website sees that Russian support for Haftar has become more symbolic than realistic, after the Russian-Turkish negotiations on Libya.

The new support sent by the UAE to Haftar is equivalent to what he had received from the Emiratis during the past year 2019, which resulted in hundreds of civilian casualties in Libya.