In Libya, Toothless U.N. Embargo Lets Foreign States Meddle With Impunity

A bombing that killed and wounded dozens of migrants may have been a war crime, a United Nations inquiry found. One problem: It failed to name a culprit.
This is only an excerpt. You can read the full article on New York Times
A bombing that killed and wounded dozens of migrants may have been a war crime, a United Nations inquiry found. One problem: It failed to name a culprit.
This is only an excerpt. You can read the full article on New York Times
Italian Foreign Minister, Luigi Di Maio received Monday Libya’s Minister of Interior, Fathi Bashaga, in Rome. …