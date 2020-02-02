Monday , 3 February 2020
Home / Normal / Libya’s Foreign Minister: Justice will be served in Russian detainees’ case

Libya’s Foreign Minister: Justice will be served in Russian detainees’ case

02/02/2020 The Libya ObserverSafa Alharathy Press Articles

Foreign Minister, Mohamed Siyala said Friday that the Libyan judiciary is the authority empowered to look into the Russian detainees’ case in Libya.

Siyala told Russian Sputnik when asked to comment on the letter sent by the Russian National Values Protection Fund to the Presidential Council’s head, Faiz Al-Sarraj regarding the release of the Russian detainees, that “investigations are still underway”.

He emphasized that the PC head does not interfere in the system of justice and the judiciary will say its word once the inquiry is complete.

International Relations and CooperationJustice
Executive AuthoritiesJudicial AuthoritiesMinistry of Foreign AffairsStates
All

Check Also

Libyan divide deepens as eastern forces shut down oil ports

A new weapon is being used as a means of pressure in the Libyan conflict. …

Web Development by Activate Media
© Copyright 2020, All Rights Reserved