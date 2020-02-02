Libya’s Foreign Minister: Justice will be served in Russian detainees’ case

Foreign Minister, Mohamed Siyala said Friday that the Libyan judiciary is the authority empowered to look into the Russian detainees’ case in Libya.

Siyala told Russian Sputnik when asked to comment on the letter sent by the Russian National Values Protection Fund to the Presidential Council’s head, Faiz Al-Sarraj regarding the release of the Russian detainees, that “investigations are still underway”.

He emphasized that the PC head does not interfere in the system of justice and the judiciary will say its word once the inquiry is complete.